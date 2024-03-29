The non-profit North Brooklyn Development Corp. has announced plans for a new arts and wellness space, located at 105 South 5th Street. Artful Souls & Wellness is set to open next weekend.

“The space will have a full schedule of donation based yoga, wellness and mindfulness workshops and events, an arts program for kids that includes dance and culminates to art shows and performances,” said a press release. “We will also be including so many other wonderful community events like family movie night and family game night.”

A flyer from Artful Souls & Wellness.

Donations help support the mission of NBDC. For over 30 years, NBDC has developed and maintained affordable housing units in the Greenpoint and Williamsburg area, as well as help tenants with landlord issues, providing after school programming, and more.

Opening weekend kicks off on Saturday, April 6, with a robust schedule of programming that includes yoga classes and workshops of all styles, such as ashtanga and vinyasa.

You can also become a member, which helps further support NBDC’s mission. An intro special for $50 offers

v