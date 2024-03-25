We’re off to a cold and wet start, but spring has technically sprung. And one of Greenpoint families’ favorite traditions is back — Town Square’s annual Easter egg hunt, happening Saturday, March 30.

As always, the event will take place at FourFiveSix (199 Richardson Street), which also hosts Town Square’s popular Cookies with Santa event.

The event promises plenty of activities for kids and adults alike. “Enjoy your egg hunt, say hello to the Easter Bunny, and rock to fun music!” an event description reads. “Fabulous face paintings, and delicious mimosas and Bloody Mary’s at extra cost. Wear your very best Spring bonnet and join us at FourFiveSix in Brooklyn.”

You can sign up for one of four time slots: 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 2 p.m. Everyone must have a ticket, including babies. Egg hunt tickets are $20 online ($30 at the door), while adult tickets are $10 ($15 at the door).

Get tickets (and check out more event FAQs) here.

Proceeds benefit Town Square, a local non-profit that programs family-friendly events around the North Brooklyn area. Town Square also supports the scouting groups Brooklyn Troop 26 (Boys) and Lucky Pack 7 (coed).