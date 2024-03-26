Williamsburg restaurant Neeloo (284 Grand St.) has closed, after only a few months in the neighborhood.

No announcement was made and no reason was given, but a source confirmed to Greenpointers that the restaurant has closed. Google also lists the restaurant as “permanently closed.” The restaurant’s Instagram has not been updated since late February.

As Greenpointers reported around the time of the restaurant’s opening, “Neeloo is a family-owned-and-run business and the first restaurant from Christophe Moser and his partner Claudio Angelli.” Moser’s son Sean Moser served as sous chef and Kevin Rojas worked as chef de cuisine — they previously worked together at acclaimed Brooklyn spot Olmsted.

The restaurant’s offerings were inspired by the Mediterranean flavors of Moser’s childhood in the south of France.

If you’d like to recreate the Neeloo experience at home, you can check out one of Greenpointers’ past Community Cookbook recipes, for grilled octopus. We have reached out to the Neeloo team and will update this story if we learn more.

v