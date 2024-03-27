A fast-casual Greek restaurant is taking over the space that was previously home to Hungry? (77 Norman Avenue), a Thai restaurant that closed this past October after almost a decade of service.

Hungry? had been dishing out Thai cuisine since 2014. Greenpointers reported that signage on the restaurant’s door noted that the lease was finished and that the team planned on looking for a new location.

One of Pita Grill’s platters with a skewer, salad, fries, and pita. Photo: Pita Grill

Pita Grill is opening in Hungry?’s old home on Saturday, March 30. Pita Grill currently runs one restaurant in Bushwick that opened a year and a half ago. The Greenpoint outpost will be the tiny chain’s second location.

“We choose Greenpoint because we were getting numerous food orders from our location on DeKalb, which is 15-20 minutes away, and that was having an effect on our food,” Pita Grill’s Ana Espinosa explained. “We wanted to get a little closer to our customers.”

Espinosa also told Greenpointers that Pita Grill’s new Greenpoint outpost will be very similar to the first location in Bushwick, with the same menu items and pricing.

A selection of Pita Grill’s souvlaki pitas. Photo: Pita Grill

Pita Grill is known for fast-casual Greek cuisine. The menu includes souvlaki skewers, souvlaki pitas, platters, soups, salads, dips, and desserts.

Highlights of the menu’s salad section include a Mediterranean barley salad with diced bell peppers, a chickpea salad with chopped vegetables, and a prasini green salad with feta and black olives. One heartier salad option is the salmon salad with mixed greens and feta. Soup options include chicken noodle and lentil.

The souvlaki skewers, pitas, and platters offer protein choices like lamb, pork, shrimp, chicken, salmon, ground beef, and sausage, plus vegetarian choices with falafel or vegetables. The skewers are served with a side of tzatziki sauce and pita bread, while the pitas are served with fries. The larger platters are served with a Greek salad, fries, pita and tzatziki.

Dip choices include hummus, tzatziki, eggplant, and tirokafteri, which is a spicy, creamy cheese dip, and all come with pita. There is also the option to order all four dips together.

Pita Grill also has three dessert options including baklava, Greek yogurt with honey, and loukoumades, which a doughy dessert similar to doughnuts.

Espinosa told Greenpointers that Pita Grill’s most popular menu items are the souvlaki skewers, souvlaki pitas, platters, and the loukoumades, which she proudly noted is Pita Grill’s “top-selling dessert.”

Pita Grill’s most popular dessert, Loukoumades. Photo: Pita Grill

On opening day, Pita Grill’s Greenpoint location is offering a buy one, get one free lunch special that applies to chicken and pork pitas from noon – 3 p.m.

Pita Grill will only offer take out at first, but the team is looking into getting an outdoor seating permit. Pita Grill will be open 11 a.m. – midnight everyday, however the first week the Greenpoint location is open, the eatery will close at 10 p.m.