Looking to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a cold, creamy Guinness or a sweet shot of Irish cream? Lucky for you, Greenpointers has rounded up a few local haunts perfect for tipping back a tipple or two to toast the patron saint of Ireland.

Our Bar

Greenpoint’s Our Bar (7 Bell Slip) is offering drink specials on St. Patrick’s Day from noon – 8 p.m. Boozy Irish coffee with whipped cream is $10, and the Lucky Clover-tini, which is an espresso martini with a twist of Irish cream liquor, is $15. Our Bar is also offering a special called “Today, I’m Irish” with a Guinness and a shot of Irish cream liquor.

Mary’s

Mary’s (134 Kingsland Ave.) is a self-proclaimed queer Irish pub that opened last year and caters predominantly to (and serves as a safe, comfortable space for) the LGBTQ+ community. Mary’s kicked off St. Patrick’s Day celebrations early this week with an Irish music performance on Wednesday, complete with mini pints of Guinness. The bar recently announced day-of celebrations, so head to Instagram to check out what’s coming up.

Ray’s

Ray’s (905 Lorimer St.) is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in a big way on Sunday, March 17. There will be bagpipers, drummers, special merchandise and more starting at 1 p.m. Drinks by Green River Whiskey, Forged Irish Stout, and Proper Twelve will be available all night long.

The Mallard Drake

The Mallard Drake (43 Franklin St.), opened last year in Greenpoint and is a great spot to grab a Guinness on St. Patrick’s Day. As it did last year, the local watering hole is pouring pints of the Irish stout all night long.



Keg and Lantern

Keg and Lantern (97 Nassau Ave.), a brewery and taproom in Greenpoint, is ready to paint the neighborhood green. The casual bar and grill is offering corn beer, green brews, and their monthly for special of corned beef and cabbage for St. Patrick’s Day.

The Clonard

The Clonard (506 Grand St.), an Irish pub in Williamsburg, is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day all weekend. On March 14 at 8 p.m., the bar is hosting a karaoke party, and on March 15 at 8 p.m., there is a party with free Heineken.

On March 16, the bar is serving a special St. Patrick’s Day menu starting at 2:30 p.m. and showing three rugby matches throughout the day. A St. Patrick’s Day party starts at 7 p.m. with Irish drink specials, classic Irish food and treats, Irish music, photo ops, and giveaways, all without a cover charge. On St. Patrick’s Day Sunday, The Clonard has a similar lineup with a special St. Patrick’s Day menu starting at 2:30 p.m.