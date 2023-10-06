Our Bar, the pop-up bar at Elĕva Café (7 Bell Slip), is open only on Fridays from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. when Greenpoint local Guinevere takes over the space and serves beer, wine, and cocktails.

Guinevere has shared another cocktail recipe for the Community Cookbook that is perfect for the first week of October. It’s a pumpkin spice espresso martini that she calls “Hello, Pumpkin.”

See how to make your own Hello, Pumpkin cocktail below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Our Bar’s Hello, Pumpkin Cocktail

Ingredients

2 ounces of sweet potato shochu

1 ounce of coffee-infused vermouth

1 ounce of Eleva espresso

.5 ounce of pumpkin spice chai

.5 ounce of pumpkin syrup

Cinnamon stick for garnish

3 espresso beans for garnish

Directions

1. Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake, shake, shake it up!

2. Strain into a chilled coupe glass.

3. Garnish with 3 espresso beans and a cinnamon stick.

4. Drink and repeat steps 1-4.