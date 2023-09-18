This past spring, queer Irish pub Mary’s Bar opened at 134 Kingsland Avenue and has spent the months since building a devoted, welcoming community with events like dance parties, name change petition assistance, trivia nights, and political happy hours. And the trend continues tonight with Queer Me Out, their new LGBTQ+ book club.

Tonight, September 18, at 8 p.m., Mary’s will be hosting a discussion of Bronwyn Fischer’s “The Adult,” a queer coming-of-age novel about a closeted college freshman who enters into an all-consuming love affair with a mysterious older woman. This meeting will be the first of the monthly Queer Me Out series, hosted by Buzzfeed journalist and Substack book reviewer Kirby Beaton (“Booked It For You” is her newsletter).

Mary’s bar is the sister of Ginger’s Bar — Brooklyn’s last remaining lesbian bar — and was opened in collaboration between Ginger’s co-owner Brendan Donohoe and the operator of One Stop, the bar previously in the 134 Kingsland space for 12 years.