Williamsburg’s popular Black Seed Bagels (214 Berry St.) and celebrity-backed Greenpoint bar Ray’s Brooklyn (905 Lorimer St.) are teaming up for a one-night-only pop-up tonight, February 29.

For the month of March, Black Seed Bagels will offer a special grilled cheese on an inside-out bagel with New School American cheese. The grilled cheese will officially launch next Wednesday, March 6 in select Black Seed shops including the Williamsburg location.

Before the launch, local Greenpointers will get a sneak peek of the gooey goodness. Black Seed Bagels’ food cart will be giving out free bagel grilled cheese sandwiches at Ray’s tonight starting at 8 p.m. They come with a side of spicy tomato soup made with Zab’s hot sauce. The sandwiches are being made on the spot, so they will be fresh but are only available while supplies last.

Ray’s and Black Seed are making a night of it with help from pop-up extraordinaire Kevin Morgan, better known as Kitchen Time Kev, who will host the evening. Morgan, a self-taught chef, founded Kitchen Time Food Group in 2020 and has been facilitating pop-ups ever since.

Black Seed Bagels in Williamsburg. Photo: Erin Conlon

Black Seed Bagels opened their Williamsburg location in March 2022 and quickly became a neighborhood staple.

Ray’s first location on Manhattan’s Lower East Side has been a celebrity hotspot since opening in 2019. Ray’s opened the bar’s second location in Greenpoint at the cursed address of 905 Lorimer just over three months ago.