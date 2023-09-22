Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Grab your pumpkin spice lattes and throw on an episode of Gilmore Girls because fall is officially here this weekend.

Mary’s Bar is starting a queer book club. Wine bar Coast and Valley will close in October, as will the much beloved Polish market Busy Bee.

Property developers and elected officials teamed up for the first meeting of the North Greenpoint Construction Task Force, designed to keep the community aware of the numerous projects happening in the neighborhood.

How a Greenpoint local is helping bodegas offer more plant-based options.

A local writer has turned his ghostly walking tour of Greenpoint into an art show at Oak & Iron. If that’s got you feeling primed for spooky season, check out this fun (and delicious) “Terror Terroir” event at Film Noir Cinema (and for more event ideas, here’s our weekend roundup).

The New York Times was buzzing about Cafe Camellia (and now Greenpointers is too!)

New restaurant Neeloo shared their recipe for grilled octopus. New cafe Flower Cat is hosting a Grand Opening all day today at their Noble Street space.

For all you comedy nerds out there, The Second City finally has an opening date for its first-ever NYC location.

In and around North Brooklyn

Everyone had thoughts on Grub Street’s “Greenpoint Versus Greenpoint” article which, shockingly, had nothing to do with McGuinness Boulevard

But this story from Hell Gate did have something to do with McGuinness Boulevard

CBS News is looking back 45 years after the oil spill in Newtown Creek