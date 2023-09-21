Wine naturally complements many things — cheese, meats, a Michelin-starred tasting menu, to name a few. Now, a Greenpoint local is pairing the beloved alcoholic beverage with a more unique accompaniment — a horror movie!

Caroline Teagle, a certified sommelier and scary movie aficionado, will host a live edition of her “Terror Terroir” Instagram account next Friday, September 29, at Film Noir Cinema (122 Meserole Avenue).

“I will be pouring wine in the video rental area beginning at 7pm with a feature presentation screening in the cinema promptly at 8. The wine and film have already been selected, but I’m going to keep them a secret until the event,” Teagle told Greenpointers. “The movie is a ’90s deep cut obscure horror film that has been relatively difficult to see (not streaming anywhere). It’s more arthouse than it is a gore-fest, so even those with a weak stomach will be able to enjoy!”

Tickets are $20 and include two glasses of wine. You can purchase them at the door, but Teagle asks all those interested to RSVP by Monday, September 25, so she can ensure she has enough wine for everyone.

And if you can’t make this particular iteration, Film Noir Cinema also offers its own film surprise every Thursday. A different Film Club member chooses a new movie to screen every week.

