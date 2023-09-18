Local wine bar, Coast and Valley (587 Manhattan Ave.), is closing permanently on October 29 after serving the neighborhood for 4 years.

Owners Eric and Stephanie confirmed the news with Greenpointers and posted the sad update on Instagram, stating that the closure is happening for two main reasons.

The first reason is the all-too-familiar impact of the pandemic. “There are a few reasons for our closing, but it comes down to sadly not rebounding fully from the damage done during Covid,” Eric told Greenpointers.

The owners said that Coast and Valley did not bounce back like they hoped it would after the pandemic. The post also explained that the bar did not receive aid from the SBA like other bars and restaurants in the area.

“Covid did irreparable damage to our business,” Eric wrote on Instagram.

The interior of Coast and Valley. Photo: Liz Clayman

The second reason Coast and Valley is closing is due to Stephanie’s health. Stephanie has stage 4 endometriosis, which is a painful chronic health condition. Eric told Greenpointers that Stephanie’s health “has taken a bit of a nose-dive and she’s going to be getting major surgery in early 2024 (which has a 3+ month recovery window).”

On Instagram, Eric explained that he and Stephanie routinely worked 80-100 hour weeks in the first few years we were open, which was not beneficial to Stephanie especially.

“Needless to say – life is life’ing, and it’s pushing us to take the time to prioritize our own health and well-being after a very challenging handful of years, both professionally and personally,” the owner told Greenpointers.

Eric and Stephanie, owners of Coast and Valley. Photo: Michelle Mishina

The end of Eric and Stephanie’s Instagram post thanked their industry friends, who gave them advice and made them feel welcome in the community, and their team, who helped build a place they were very proud of.

Coast and Valley’s Ginger Basil Tofu, an entree with chilled tofu, charred cucumber, avocado. Photo: Coast and Valley’s Instagram

Coast and Valley’s array of West Coast wines are all from women, POC, and/or LGBTQIA+ winemakers and owners.

Coast and Valley’s food menu of small bites and larger entrees, many with a unique Asian flair, are creative vegetarian takes with meat options. Dishes like the Charred Spicy “Tuna” made watermelon is surprisingly filling and refreshing at the same time. Others like the Ginger Basil Tofu gives you the option to substitute the tofu with poached chicken.

“We’re not sure what the next chapter will bring, but we’ll be sure to stay in touch,” the post read. “Hours of operation are subject to change (please look to IG or our website for the most up-to-date hours). We hope to see you one last time before we close.”