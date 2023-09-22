Calling all cat lovers, coffee lovers, and floriculture enthusiasts — Flower Cat is about to become your new go-to spot.

Tucked away, but still near and dear to the bustle of Manhattan Avenue in its location at 162 Noble St., Flower Cat is owner and florist Suzanne Agbayani’s ode to three of her favorite things: flowers and her two rescue cats, Shrimp and Lilith. A former architectural and interior designer, Agbayani left the architecture world a year ago to pursue floral design, which blossomed into the idea for a cafe and floral shop earlier this year.

Despite first looking at spaces in Nolita and Fort Greene, it was the 162 Noble spot that she fell in love with at first sight, prompting her to move from Manhattan to Greenpoint soon after and get to work.

“This is my baby,” Agbayani explained. “I want it to feel lived in—my friend said it feels like my living room.”

Aside from the expected elements like fresh flowers and a cafe counter setup, the shop is furnished with a number of antiques either passed down from family members, from Agbayani’s own home, or sourced locally like decorative end tables from Mother of Junk and a counter made of discarded tables from Brooklyn Brewery.

And while it’s been quietly open since September 8, Flower Cat is celebrating its official grand opening on Friday, September 22. From 8 a.m. (when the cafe opens) until 11 p.m., Greenpointers can experience the best of everything the cafe has to offer, from specialty drinks to flowers to freebies.

Signature drinks include rose pistachio and honey lavender lattes specially crafted by poet, writer, and barista Savannah James, who Agbayani acknowledges “keeps the place running” while slinging coffee and locally-sourced baked goods (like the best-selling cinnamon rolls from Bushwick Bakery) in equal measure.

Owner and floral artist Suzanne Agbayani

And when it comes to the flowers, which has always been Agbayani’s dream medium, the flower fridge in the back of the space contains a mix of pet-safe options, brights, and more muted selections, particularly those with a more vintage, romantic feel that will “look good dead” (an important distinction).

Despite the grand opening not even happening yet, the neighborhood reception has been as cozy as the space is. Agbayani revels in the mix of families, construction workers, longtime Polish residents, and even smoke shop purveyors who come by the space (even if just to look in the window), and recalled a recent conversation with a neighbor who remarked that “we haven’t had somewhere as cozy in a while.”

The goal for Flower Cat is to keep community connections going, from a grand opening performance from the Greenpoint String Quartet to ideally collaborating with Greenpoint Cats and other rescues on a specialty drink with proceeds helping their cause. Other physical goals include filling up the whole gallery wall, including grab-and-go flowers, creating astrology-inspired bouquets by sign, and utilizing a bit more outdoor space. And, of course, always leaning into the cat theme.

“I want people to sit and stay awhile,” Agbayani said. “I want to encourage lounging like a cat.”