Another weekend is arriving; lucky for us, it’s filled with various cool events within our community. On Friday, you can hit up a beer-lovers celebration or support new music from a local fave. Saturday invites you to explore the intersection of art and home life or join in a community art project that delves into the past and future of Newtown Creek. Sunday offers artistic inspiration with a dance and music showcase or some unfiltered comedy at a south Williamsburg restaurant come comedy space.

Friday, September 22

A Night of New Music, DJs & Vibes at 66 Greenpoint

Don’t miss a night of unparalleled excitement when Nap Room returns from a three-year hiatus to unveil their eagerly awaited single “Gaslight.” The event, to be held at 66 Greenpoint, will feature the exclusive debut of the music video, masterfully directed by Zack Grant and shot by cinematographer Robert Cauble. Enhancing the experience, DJs Shelton Corbett and MUITOSOTO will go back-to-back, joined by DJ Bridge, to offer an electrifying mix of tropical house, disco, and y2k R&B. To make the night even more memorable, limited edition merchandise will be on offer, along with delectable bites from Petit Dough & Asmara. Secure your tickets here for this one-night-only event you won’t want to miss.

Say Cheers with an Oktoberfest Celebration with Boston Beer Company

Get ready for an Oktoberfest beer-lovers takeover by the Boston Beer Company on September 22nd, from 7–11 PM at BK Backyard bar. Dive into a wide selection of brews featuring classics like Sam Adams Oktoberfest, Dogfish Head Pumpkin Ale, and the Merman Coney Island IPA.

To up the excitement, they’re hosting a thrilling stein-hoisting competition. General admission tickets start at just $15, granting entrance to the event, while VIP tickets, starting at $40, include entrance, two hours of all-you-can-drink beer & wine from 7–9 PM, and a fantastic 15% discount on drinks with your wristband from 9–11 PM. Note that this event is strictly 21+.

Secure your tickets here.

Saturday, September 23

Zine Party with Circling to Explore Art and Home Life

Join Circling at Piece Studio this Saturday at 6 PM for a thought-provoking evening exploring the intersection of art and home life. Krystiana Kosobucki-Howell and Lynnette Therese Sauer, the creative minds behind Circling, invite you to delve into the question: how do you create a home where art can thrive? Your $15 RSVP includes pizza, drinks, supplies for crafting your mini-zine, a one-month subscription to Circling, and a print copy of their collaborative zine. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to connect, discuss, and create. Register here for an unforgettable experience.

Superfund Soliloquies, a Participatory Public Art Workshop During Climate Week

Join local artist-led sessions at Newtown Creek‘s public access points in Maspeth, East Williamsburg, Long Island City, and Greenpoint. Be part of shaping soliloquies that delve into the past and future of Newtown Creek, a Superfund site. Your words, phrases, and gestures will contribute to a collective performance on September 24 at the Newtown Creek Nature Walk, marking the culmination of Climate Week.

Plus, participants receive a personalized zine exploring environmental justice in relation to Newtown Creek. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to engage with your community and leave your mark on the future. Register here.

Sunday, September 24

Don’t Miss Out on the WAXWORKS Showcase at Triskelion Arts

On Sunday, from 7–9 PM at Triskelion Arts (106 Calyer Street), this exciting event will feature captivating works by talented artists, including Sarah Rose, Portia Wells, Gaslight Prevention Squad (Piano Pete, Gene Baker, & Gary Guitar), Abbey McBride, Selma Trevino, Anne Marie Robson Smock, and Nerissa Tunnessen. Tickets are available at the door for $20, and if you want to secure your spot in advance, an online ticket purchase is an option, too. Join the artistic celebration at Triskelion Arts’ Muriel Schulman Theater for an evening of creativity and inspiration!

Tickets are here.

Get Your Laughs at an Interactive Stand-up Comedy Show in South Williamsburg

Join the laughter at “Ask Us Anything,” a hilarious standup comedy show on Sunday from 7–8:30 PM at Minami Lounge on S 4th St. This unique comedy night invites the audience to ask the performers anything they want after each set. Wondering about a juggler’s first crush or what happened in a storyteller’s tale? Now’s your chance to get the real answers you need. Featuring uproarious comedians David Orshan, Chris Fitzgerald, John Robles, and Jenna Sherriton.

Get ready for a night of unfiltered comedy and candid Q&A! Tickets are $7 here.