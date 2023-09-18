Tonight (Monday, September 18, 6PM) at the Polish Slavic Center (176 Java St) local elected officials will be gathering with the newly formed “North Greenpoint Construction Taskforce” to address any questions or concerns you may have about the construction projects happening in our neighborhood.

This is your opportunity to directly engage with Council Member Lincoln Restler, Assembly Member Emily Gallagher, Senator Kristen Gonzalez, and Congressmember Nydia Velazquez’s offices.

Tonight marks the first of the Task Force’s quarterly meetings, where representatives from city agencies, elected offices, and local development firms with active construction projects in our neighborhood will come together. These meetings are open for community members to join and share your valuable insights and concerns directly.