Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

We’re definitely in the dog days of summer, with not too many big breaking news stories for ya.

But the news wasn’t non-existent.

My personal favorite story from this week is the unveiling of a beautiful new entrance at Marsha P. Johnson State Park!

Sadly, a massive fire destroyed multiple Williamsburg businesses. We shared news about a new GoFundMe campaign for a local restaurant server. New restaurants Taku Sando and Healthy as a Motha are expected to open soon. Littleneck Outpost is closing for renovations.

Two tragic traffic accidents took place in Williamsburg on Monday. Vice is leaving Williamsburg (for real this time).

We got your weekend roundup and Community Cookbook recipe.

In and around North Brooklyn

Some Williamsburg families are waiting to be able to return home after the massive fire.

Afropunk Music Festival is back this weekend, in a new Greenpoint location.