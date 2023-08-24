Dive into a weekend of eclectic delights in Greenpoint and Williamsburg. Whether you’re searching for culinary gems like a brand new Apero hour at a local hotspot or a unique wine bar pop-up, there’s something to satiate every palate.

For family fun, a local child care center’s 30th anniversary celebration is not to be missed, offering a joyful walk down memory lane. Nature enthusiasts can embrace green thumbs with a gardening session at Transmitter Park. And for those looking to swap the mundane swiping of dating apps for something more authentic, Single Saturdays provides a refreshing mingling scene against the backdrop of simulated golf. Don’t let this weekend pass by; embrace our neighborhood’s vibrant offerings!

Friday, August 25

Apero Time at Le Crocodile

Consider this your new post-work Friday evening destination—Le Crocodile! Spearheaded by culinary visionaries Aidan O’Neal and Jake Lieber, this Williamsburg hotspot is introducing its ‘Apero Time’—a happy hour experience you won’t want to miss. From 5 to 7 PM on weekdays, relish an exclusive menu at the bar featuring standout cocktails like the refreshing Spritz au Crocodile with Aperol and Prosecco or a zesty martini infused with Cucumber Botanical Vodka.

For wine lovers, trust the sommelier’s expertise or chat with your bartender for their recommendation, all at just $9 a glass. They also offer hors d’oeuvres, like country pâté with foie gras and pistachio or smoked trout rillette, priced at $9.

Le Crocodile

Saturday, August 26

ABC Child Center Marks 30 Years with Grand Park Celebration

The ABC Child Center, a trailblazer in the community, opened its doors in 1993 as the pioneering Polish-American daycare. As they mark their thirtieth illustrious year, they extend an open invitation to the community central to their journey for a birthday event this weekend.

Join the festivities from 11 AM to 1 PM in McCarren Park this Saturday. Whether you’re a past pupil, a present enrollee, or considering ABC for future generations, this celebration is for you. Revel in the joyous occasion, take a trip down memory lane and look forward to the center’s continued mission of nurturing young minds. For more, email info@abcchildcenter.com.

Swap Swiping for Swinging at Single Saturdays

This Saturday, put yourself out there for a little social golf time where you might just meet your match! Ditch the dating apps and join Single Saturdays at Brooklyn Greens in East Williamsburg for a unique mix of simulator golf and interactive games. Swing into genuine connections while enjoying board games, drinks, and serene moments in a lush garden. Secure your ticket today, which includes a complimentary drink and a shot at their raffle, offering prizes like Sofar Sounds tickets and golf class entries.

Remember, this event has no refunds, but the chance at an authentic connection? Priceless. Tickets are $40 here.

Sunday, August 27

Unique Pop-Up Alert: Fulgurances Transforms Into Sunday Wine Bar

This Sunday, venture for a one-of-a-kind experience as Fulgurances turns into a chic wine bar. With Chef Quang Nguyen, formerly of Cool World, at the helm, attendees can anticipate a delectable à la carte menu featuring intriguing offerings like mezcal-pickled corn ribs and luscious mango-strawberry popsicles. Whether you’re in the mood for a refreshing glass of natural wine or simply some bites, this pop-up promises an afternoon of delightful surprises. Swing by anytime from noon onwards for this distinctive Greenpoint affair.

This is one of only three exclusive dates, so mark your calendars! Book via RESY.

Gardening Session with Friends of Transmitter Park

Green thumbs and nature lovers, mark your calendars! Join the Friends of Transmitter Park this Sunday morning to nurture and beautify the park’s flourishing gardens and trees. Whether it’s weeding, watering, or planting, there’s a task for every gardening enthusiast. Remember to dress for the task—bring work gloves, don a hat, slather on some sunscreen, and stay hydrated. Dive into this hands-on gardening session and make a difference in your community! Meet and greet at the Greenpoint Ave entrance.

Register for free HERE.