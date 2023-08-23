Littleneck Outpost (128 Franklin Street) abruptly announced that they will be temporarily closing in order to renovate and introduce a new concept into the space.

Several locals shared images of a handwritten sign on the door.

“We are taking some much-needed time off to renovate and will see you in early Fall. Can’t wait to welcome you back with extended hours and menu,” the sign read in part.

Littleneck Outpost served as the Greenpoint outpost of the Gowanus seafood spot, Littleneck (hence…the name), though over the past few years, the menu veered from the seafood influence of its predecessor.

A sandwich from Littleneck Outpost. Image via @littleneck_nyc/Instagram

Aside from coffee and an array of salads and sandwiches, Littleneck Outpost had a small retail operation offering some ceramics and pantry goods.

v

In a message to Greenpointers, the Littleneck team confirmed the closure but was not ready to share further details. In the meantime, if anyone in charge of menu-making decisions reads this, please bring back the chickpea sandwich, kthxbai.