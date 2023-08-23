Two unrelated but similar traffic incidents occurred in Williamsburg on Monday morning, both leading to tragic outcomes.

First, a dump truck hit an unidentified woman at Kingsland Avenue and Richardson Street. The driver fled the scene, and the woman was taken to Woodhull Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. According to the NYPD, the driver has not yet been located.

Later that evening, a driver attempting to park his car hit an 87-year-old woman crossing Leonard Street. The woman, a mobility scooter user, was taken to Woodhull Hospital and is still in critical condition. CBS News reports that sources said the 36-year-old driver “had a suspended license and was taken into custody.”

The Kingsland and Richardson intersection where the hit-and-run incident occurred is only a few blocks from where a driver fatally struck a man earlier this summer, on Monitor and Driggs.