A five-alarm fire ripped through several buildings in Williamsburg this Sunday, causing extensive damage and injuries.

The fire occurred at 106 Lee Avenue. At least 10 FDNY members sustained injuries, though none were severe. No civilians were hurt.

The fire damaged at least nine different businesses. The FDNY is still investigating the cause of the fire.

Tragic day in the heart of South Williamsburg.



5 alarm fire has destroyed several beloved local businesses on Lee Ave.



Spoke to 3 of the business owners & property owner and we will do everything we can to help each and every business and their workers get back on their feet. pic.twitter.com/1muq8q6g6X — Lincoln Restler (@LincolnRestler) August 20, 2023

City Councilmember Lincoln Restler visited the scene shortly after, expressing sympathy for the situation.

“We had many dozens of workers that used to work at this corner and now have no job at all, and many small business owners who poured blood and sweat and tears into building out great… small businesses that are just gone,” Restler said to Gothamist.

