Healthy as a Motha, a plant-based Dominican & Trinidadian catering and take-out service, announced its first permanent location in East Williamsburg, at 234 Union Avenue.

“With tears in my eyes writing this I’m thrilled to announce that this Fall of 2023, we’ll be spreading our wings in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn,” chef and owner Yesenia Ramdass wrote on Instagram. “Our first brick and mortar restaurant is on the horizon, a sanctuary where stories are told through CULTURE, SPICES & VIBESS woven into every dish.”

Healthy as a Motha, or HAAM, is aiming for a September 2023 opening date. Based in Sunnyside, HAAM sells at events, festivals, and pop-ups all around the city, not to mention a take-out only service. Diners can expect vegan takes on Caribbean classics such as Jamaican patties and arroz con leche.

Considering Healthy as a Motha was an Open Air Fair vendor this summer, we’re particularly excited about this news!