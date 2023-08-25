Milu (235 Kent Ave.) recently opened in Williamsburg with a menu that is an “enthusiastic exploration of Chinese regional cuisines” that showcases dishes that Chef Connie Chung “loves to make, eat, and share.”

This week, Chef Chung has shared her recipe for Sichuan Spiced Cauliflower with the option of making and using homemade chili oil.

See how to make Milu's Sichuan Spiced Cauliflower and chili oil below

Milu’s Sichuan Spiced Cauliflower

Ingredients

3 cloves of garlic, finely chopped

1/3 cup of soy sauce (can be gluten free soy sauce)

1 1/2 teaspoons of Chinkiang black vinegar

1/3 cup of chili oil (recipe below)

3 tablespoons of sesame paste

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon of sugar

1/2 teaspoon of Sichuan peppercorns

1/2 teaspoon of coriander seeds

1/2 teaspoons of cumin seeds

1/4 teaspoons of fennel seeds

1/2 teaspoon of kosher salt

1 cauliflower head

2 tablespoons of canola oil

1 tablespoon of honey

Directions

Combine the garlic, soy sauce, black vinegar, chili oil, sesame paste, and sugar and blend until smooth. Set aside. Combine the Sichuan peppercorns, coriander seeds, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, and salt in a spice grinder and finely grind. Heat the oven to 450 F (with high fan, if possible). Cut the cauliflower into florets. Dress the cauliflower with the oil and honey and toss to coat. Spread the cauliflower on a parchment lined sheet tray. Season the cauliflower with the Sichuan peppercorn mix and roast until charred, about 12 minutes. Transfer the cauliflower to a serving dish and spoon the sauce over. Serve immediately.

Chili Oil

Chili Oil Ingredients

1 star anise

1 cinnamon stick

2 bay leaves

2 tablespoons of Sichuan peppercorns

1 teaspoon of cloves

3 cloves of garlic, crushed

2 cups of canola oil (or any neutral oil)

1 cup of Sichuan chili flakes

1 teaspoon of salt

Chili Oil Directions