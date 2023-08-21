A woman who works in Greenpoint was on her way to work this past Friday when she was struck by an umbrella that blew away from 10 stories up, apparently from a local high rise.

Sara Kolodziejski, who works at Naked Dog, sustained a concussion and blunt force trauma, according to the GoFundMe campaign that has been set up to help her.

“Sara is a brilliant poet and creative writer, previous junior Olympian martial artist and incredibly talented Butoh performance artist,” writes friend Amelia Thomas. “This accident will have a direct impact on her ability to practice movement and creative expression for a time, two things that greatly support her mental health.

The funds will go towards helping her cover lost wages, pet care, and providing medical care.

You can contribute here.

v