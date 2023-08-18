Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Usually, August is a slower time for us, but not this week!

Exciting new openings in the food world — aperativo bar Layla takes over from Rabbithole, and the space next to Transmitter Park is finally getting a tenant with Radio Star. The Lilia team is expanding with a pasta storefront. Meraki Greek Bistro is set to open in Williamsburg next month.

As August approaches its end, keep your eyes peeled for a Polish pop-up at Diamond Lil.

What better cocktail to commemorate our last weekend of the Open Air Fair than The Greenpointer cocktail? (This weekend is a celebration of all things vintage — get more details here.)

Why have people been spotting exotic birds all around Greenpoint? We got the scoop. The new North Brooklyn Community Boathouse building is getting closer and closer to opening. As always, we have your weekend roundup.

It was a good week for supporters of safer streets and pedestrian rights. The Banker’s Anchor public plaza is almost done, and the DOT announced that they would soon move forward with its McGuinness Boulevard redesign plan.

The situation at the Brooklyn Mirage just keeps getting stranger. Afropunk Festival will soon make its Greenpoint debut. Get your tickets to North Brooklyn Neighbors’ second annual ReusaBall event.

In and around North Brooklyn

Gothamist checked out the infamous Botbar robot barista.

BK Reader interviewed Greenpoint musician, Kendra Morris, on her new album.