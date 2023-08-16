Meraki Greek Bistro (252 Grand St.), a Greek restaurant chain with four locations in South Florida, is expanding to New York. The restaurant is aiming to open in Williamsburg in the fall.

The name Meraki translates to “passion in what you create or do in life,” explained Michael Georgoulakos, a managing partner and owner of Meraki Bistro Brooklyn who is running point on the New York expansion. He said he hopes to open the newest location in September, but the opening date is not yet set.

The Meraki Hospitality Group has four locations in Florida, including restaurants in Coconut Grove and downtown Miami, a gyro brand, and a bar, all established in 2016 by owners Giannis Kotsos and Alex Karavias.

“They have had much success over the years in Miami and their dream was for one day to open a Meraki in New York,” Georgoulakos told Greenpointers. “We felt that the Meraki Brand would fit perfectly in Williamsburg, and we couldn’t be more excited to be a part of this multicultural community.”

The exterior of Meraki Greek Bistro in Williamsburg. Photo: Erin Conlon

Meraki will have a garden in the backyard for outdoor seating and feature a menu highlighting Mediterranean flavors. “Chef Gianni Kotsos wants people to come to Meraki on any random day and be able to find exactly what they would find in the streets or islands of Greece,” Georgoulakos told Greenpointers.

Meraki will eventually have a full bar, but when the restaurant first opens, the owners expect that it will offer only beer and wine until the liquor license has been approved. Georgoulakos explained that they have already filed the application, but are still waiting for approval.