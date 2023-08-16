As the editor of Greenpointers, you never know what the day will bring you. An interview with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer or a pet psychic? A neighbor whose credit card was stolen and got $1,300 worth of meat delivered to him? A mysterious booming sound?

Now I’m adding another one to the list. Over the past week, we’ve received several DMs about colorful, exotic-looking but domesticated birds spotted all around the neighborhood, often close to Transmitter Park. We’re no stranger to weird animal sightings (dolphins, hawks, beavers, possums, oh my!). Unlike these other animals, however, these bird sightings were not just a one-off.

Why are neighbors suddenly spotting these tiny little birds everywhere? We had to investigate.

A flyer for a missing bird.

Now, we can only speculate here, but some little birdies told us that the birds can be traced back to a tenant at Greenpoint high rise (who kept birds on his balcony, several stories high). Somehow, a cage was knocked over recently, and the birds scattered. According to tenants, the owner has not made too many moves to retrieve them. We don’t know too many details beyond that, so consider this somewhat of a Greenpointers blind item.

Captain Kathleen Fahey, formerly of the 94th precinct, advised anyone who finds a bird to turn it into an animal shelter. You can also file a missing pet report online. “If community members have information about abused or neglected animals/birds, they can contact the precinct so that a report can be generated and an investigation can be conducted,” she told Greenpointers.

v

Officers from the 94th precinct have not returned our request for comment to determine whether or not anyone has filed a missing property report for the birds. Animal Care Centers of NYC does not list any reports of missing birds matching the description of the ones who were found recently.

“If you see an injured bird, meaning it’s on the ground trying to fly, noticeably limping or not breathing well, you can pick up the bird with a towel, put it in a cardboard box and bring it to the closest veterinary hospital,” said local vet tech, Michelle Albino. “You can also contact the Wild Bird Fund for additional information and possible help with injured birds.”