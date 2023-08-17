Gear up, Brooklynites! This weekend in Greenpoint is vibrating, from groovy summer nights at an indoor/outdoor garden oasis to bowling for a cause at a charity tournament. Dance enthusiasts can revel in the indie beats of the Young Adult Friction party, while the curious can explore the rich world of Korean Sool at a brewery tour. And as the weekend winds down, lay under the stars for a classic film treat.

Whatever your groove, Greenpoint’s got it this August 18-20 (not to mention our last weekend of the Open Air Fair). Scroll through for our picks for the weekend!

Friday, August 18

Chill Out With Rhythms & The Summer Breeze

After a triumphant inaugural event in June, “Rhythms & The Summer Breeze” returns for another unforgettable evening on Friday night from 7:30 PM – 12:00 AM. Set in a hidden indoor/outdoor garden oasis at Rosa 386, soak in the atmosphere, enjoy traditional games, dance, and indulge in old and new conversations.

You’ll groove to the eclectic beats curated by DJ Introvert with tunes spanning genres from Roots Reggae to Neo-Soul. And as a special treat, saxophonist Carl Bartlett Jr. will serenade guests live from 8:30 to 9:30 PM Whether you’re there for the beer, wine, mocktails, or the vegan-friendly food menu, it promises to be an evening to remember. Some all-inclusive options have sold out, but General Admission tickets are still available. Tickets start at $30 here.

Saturday, August 19

Spare the Alley Cats Bowling Tournament at The Gutter

On Saturday, from 12 PM to 6 PM, THE GUTTER will host the “Spare the Alley Cats Bowling Tournament” in partnership with @greenpoint_cats to raise funds for Brooklyn’s homeless kitties. For a $50 entry fee, participants can compete in a multi-round bowling competition, with prizes awarded to top scorers and a DFL.

The entirety of the proceeds will support medical care, food, and shelter for cats in need. For further details, contact brianujames@gmail.com. Grab a ticket here to help a great cause and bowl a strike (or two) while at it.

Young Adult Friction: Indie & Alt Dance Party

This Saturday night from 9 PM, dance enthusiasts can gear up for a night to remember at the McCarren Parkhouse. Young Adult Friction is back in Greenpoint, bringing with it the electrifying energy of indie and alternative music. Hosted at the multi-hyphenate venue in the park’s center, this vibrant dance party will feature tracks ranging from indie pop and dance punk to Britpop and indie sleaze.

Whether you’re an indie fan or just looking to groove to some post-punk beats, this is the place to be. Mark your calendars for this Saturday, and get ready to dance the night away! Register for free here.

Sunday, August 20

Hana Makgeolli Tour + Tasting in Greenpoint

Dive deep into the intricate world of sool—a traditional Korean alcoholic beverage—at the Hana Makgeolli Brewery. For just $30, embark on a journey through time and taste. The tour starts with a behind-the-scenes look at the brewing facility, where you’ll uncover the history of Sool and the artistry behind its production. With a keen emphasis on preserving tradition, Hana Makgeolli crafts each bottle with organic rice, authentic nuruk, and age-old brewing techniques. This meticulous process manifests in complex flavors encompassing the rich spectrum of the sool category.

Post-tour, relish a guided flight of three distinctive sool in the tranquil ambiance of their tasting room before it opens to the public. Reserve your spot now and remember to cancel 24 hours in advance if need be for a full refund. Book your spot on RESY.

Watch Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Under The Stars

At sunset on Sunday evening, indulge in cinematic magic under the stars for an epic movie night. Paramount+ and Brooklyn Magazine, in collaboration with McCarren Park, Prospect Park Alliance, and Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, present “Movie Nights in Brooklyn.”

Kickstarting the series on August 20 is the iconic Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Bring friends, lay out your picnic blankets, and immerse yourself in a movie night right in Brooklyn’s heart. While the event is free, space is limited. Secure a top viewing spot by arriving early, even though showtime is at sunset. Register for free here.