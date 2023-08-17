Dust off your best vintage and get ready for a night of zero waste and infinite good times.

After a successful first year, North Brooklyn Neighbors‘ ReusaBall will return to The Box House Hotel Rooftop at 77 Box Street on Thursday, September 21.

The benefit is an evening honoring sustainability practices while celebrating North Brooklyn Neighbors’ nearly three decades of service and fundraising in the community. Since 2004, North Brooklyn Neighbors — named thusly after merging Neighbors Allied for Good Growth (NAG) and the Greenpoint Waterfront Association for Parks & Planning (GWAPP) — has been working with an all-hands-on-deck, grassroots approach to address the neighborhood’s climate, environmental, health, pollution, and public space concerns through activism and education. NBN is deeply involved with the number of Superfund sites in Greenpoint, air quality monitoring, and more.

ReusaBall attendees are encouraged to wear vintage, secondhand, or other repurposed and up-cycled attire. Though details have not been released about specific activities yet, last year’s ball featured North Brooklyn trivia, zero-waste cocktails, and live t-shirt screen printing (B.Y.O. Shirt) with planning and help from sponsors like Box House Events, Duke’s Liquor Box, TALEA Beer Co., BigReuse, and more.

Get your ticket HERE.

