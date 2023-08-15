Reducing, reusing, and recycling is more prevalent than ever (particularly thanks to the near-constant reminders of climate change), and in honor of that fact, this weekend’s Open Air Fair is celebrating pre-loved goodies, cars, and more at 2 Noble St. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, August 19 and 20, enjoy two days of the best sustainable wares Greenpoint has to offer — while celebrating the Open Air Fair’s last weekend of the summer.

Throughout the weekend, Gold Dust — hosted by Dusty Rose Vintage and its owner, Maresa Pontich — will be hosting a series of events centered on educational outreach and achieving a greener future with vintage and repurposed goods. On the lot across the way, Renegade Craft will be back in Brooklyn with vendors selling sustainable, small batch goodies and gifts.

But don’t feel like buying is the only option — Miniature Rhino will be leading multiple denim repair and darning (needle weaving to cover stains, fix holes, and more) workshops on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, and live alterations will be available from Tailoress Atelier. Sign up for repair and darning workshops HERE. Plus, enjoy two vintage car shows: the Vintage Volkswagon Show by VW NYC Traffic Jam on Saturday and Vintage Car Show by Gearheads on Sunday.

You can also take in music, get a live portrait from cartoonist Hilary Campbell, and experience a tarot reading from Alexandra Neuman.

On Saturday only, get hands on with some kid-safe activities from Amazing Explorers Academy or a drop-in workshop on recycled plastic bag weaving. Not feeling creative? Artist Jordan Sondler will be on site with her always-relatable illustrations.

