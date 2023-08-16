New York City and kayaking might not automatically go hand in hand, but Greenpoint has a fairly active nautically-minded community, thanks to the good folks at North Brooklyn Community Boathouse. The non-profit has offered free public paddles and other waterfront events, specifically focusing on keeping our local waterways environmentally sound.

And they’ll soon have even more space and capabilities to keep their mission afloat (pun intended). New York YIMBY reports that the new boathouse building at 51 Ash Street has topped out.

“Designed by Jeffrey Kamen Architect and developed by a non-profit organization formerly known as the North Brooklyn Boat Club, the ground-up 60-foot-tall, five-story, 18,106-square-foot structure will feature a 9,856-square-foot hotel component with 11 rooms and an 8,250-square-foot community facility,” New York YIMBY reports.

The new boathouse building “will be able to offer paddling, environmental education and nautical crafts programs year-round in a state-of-the-art facility,” according to NBCB’s website.

And if this news has piqued your interest, then you’re in luck because the group’s next public paddle will take place this Saturday, August 19.

