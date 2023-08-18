Our Bar, the new pop-up bar at Elĕva Café (7 Bell Slip), is open only on Fridays from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. when Greenpoint local Guinevere takes over the space and serves beer, wine, and cocktails.

Guinevere serves one cocktail in particular that just had to be in the Community Cookbook. It’s called The Greenpointer and is “truly a flavorful, refreshing and crushable cocktail” according to the Our Bar owner.

Check out how to make your own Greenpointer cocktail below and see last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

The Greenpointer Cocktail from Our Bar

Ingredients

2 ounces of Kiuchi Rice Shochu

1.5 ounces of matcha tea

1.5 ounces of oat milk

.5 ounces of mint syrup

1 fresh mint sprig

Directions

1. Combine all ingredients (except mint sprig) in a shaker with ice and shake vigorously.

2. Strain into a chilled coupe glass.

3. Garnish with mint sprig.