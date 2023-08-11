Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

I’m always proud to be a Greenpointer, but I was incredibly proud this week, with so many locals giving back in different ways — a seven-year-old raising money with a lemonade stand, a mom named NY1’s New Yorker of the Week, and so many of our readers helping out with a clothing drive for incoming asylum seekers.

Transmitter Park might be getting a bathroom. Freehold, the co-working and event space, wants to build a new venue, to the dismay of Brooklyn CB1.

Yet another crash on McGuinness Boulevard — what local elected officials had to say in response.

Brooklyn Art Haus has officially opened. Bar Beau and Grand Republic Cocktail Club have officially closed. Hummus Market has expanded its menu and has now rebranded as Levantine Mediterranean Cuisine.

v

Ice cream lovers rejoice! The Queens-based Chillato just opened a Williamsburg location, and the popular Caffè Panna will open a new location in Greenpoint next year.

We always have something special for you at our weekly Open Air Fair. This week, it’s a celebration of Asian culture and cuisine.

For more weekend ideas, we have a nifty lil roundup for ya, as well as our weekly Community Cookbook recipe and a Missed Connection.

We spoke to chef and owner Yoko Kubo of Ashbox Cafe to learn more about what it takes to run a restaurant for 15 years.

In and around North Brooklyn

Australians love North Brooklyn — and our bagels.

Council Member Lincoln Restler proposed legislation to make ice cream trucks more environmentally friendly — and New York Post has something to say about that!