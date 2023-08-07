After five years in business, Williamsburg’s Bar Beau (61 Withers Street) announced that August 12 would be its last day.

The elegant cocktail bar and restaurant first launched in the summer of 2018, offering up smaller, shareable plates in an elegant setting (the curved architectural motifs thanks to Greenpoint design studio, Isaac-Rae).

“I am very proud of what we have created at Bar Beau. Looking back on the past 5 years, I can’t help but feel nostalgia for all the beautiful memories and immense gratitude for the team who have dedicated themselves to this place,” said owner Claire Chan.

“Our last day as Bar Beau will be this Saturday, August 12. Our ownership team is working on an exciting new concept for the space that I know our community will appreciate. More on that soon!”

Unfortunately, Saturday comes one day shy of Bar Beau’s weekly Sunday Funday rotating menu. But it looks like it’s not quite the end of the road for the space entirely, so stay tuned for more details.

