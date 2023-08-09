When the news broke that the McCarren Park Recreation Center would be used to house asylum seekers, many Greenpointers readers reached out asking how they could help.

Our North Brooklyn elected officials have now set up a men’s clothing drive. They’re asking for new or lightly used shorts, t-shirts, tank tops, socks, and sneakers.

There are three different locations to drop off donations — Assemblymember Emily Gallagher’s office (685 Manhattan Avenue), City Councilmember Lincoln Restler’s office (410 Atlantic Avenue), or the Greenpoint Library (107 Norman Avenue). Each location has different hours, so be sure to check in advance before you head out.

More than 90,000 asylum seekers and migrants have arrived in New York City over the past year. City officials say that they are at capacity and have run out of traditional shelter space, so they are now turning to other locations to provide housing. A shelter similar to the one at McCarren Park was recently set up in the Sunset Park neighborhood in Brooklyn.