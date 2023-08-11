The earlier sunsets and the end of summer may be drawing closer, but we still have at least a few solid weeks left to soak up the season. So join this weekend’s Open Air Fair for an extra-special Summer Palooza celebration on Saturday and Sunday, August 12 and 13, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 2 Noble St.

The Summer Palooza day party and Asian market is a celebration of community and good vibes in conjunction with Project Barkada, a 501(c)(3) founded in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis to provide meals and other aid to those who needed it most, extending across all five boroughs as well as the Philippines.

The weekend will also feature a talented lineup of local DJs and over 50 vendors selling cultural cuisine, gifts, and other wares, including Pocket Belly, serving up Filipino pork siomai; Stop Drop N Roll, a women-owned Vietnamese-inspired egg roll, spring roll, and summer roll business best known for their Banh Mi egg rolls; SALAMAT Cookies, a mother-son duo baking Filipino-inspired desserts like oatmeal cookies and blondies; and Kalye, know for authentic Filipino Food including Lumpias and Ube Beef Sliders.

Enjoy a sneak peek of some of the treats you can enjoy this weekend below!

But that’s not all — you’ll also have a chance to get active and brush up on your self-defense skills with Box Street Fitness when they host an all-levels boxing class at 3:15 p.m. on Sunday. Sign up HERE.

Project Barkada will be continuing their mission of friends helping friends by cohosting a vintage Cars & Coffee show on Saturday, August 12. Proceeds from the show, which costs $10, will help fund Project Barkada’s ongoing medical mission trip in Paranaque, Philippines which provides surgeries to people in the community, necessary medicine, and aftercare.