McGuinness Boulevard has seen its fair share of traffic incidents and injuries, and unfortunately, another one has been added to that list.

Streetsblog NYC has the details on the horrific accident that took place on August 10:

“The motorist first rear-ended another driver at the corner of Newton Street and McGuinness around 2:30 p.m. and tried to flee the scene, barreling south on McGuinness before striking a young man and severely injuring his leg at Meeker Avenue. He then continued south of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway overpass where McGuinness turns into Humboldt Street and crashed into a bunch of parked cars, totaling his vehicle and coming to a standstill near Herbert Street, according to police.”

North Brooklyn elected officials soon released a statement regarding the incident, calling on the Mayor’s office to take “immediate action.”

“We are devastated to learn that there has been yet another horrific crash on McGuinness Boulevard, just feet from where beloved local teacher Matthew Jensen was killed two years ago. This one mile stretch is an epicenter of traffic violence in our community, where we experience an average of one crash resulting in an injury every single week. Sadly, this incident was entirely predictable and underscores once again why the McGuinness Boulevard redesign is so badly needed.”

The DOT’s initial plan to redesign McGuinness Boulevard was scrapped by Mayor Eric Adams, who asked the agency to go back to the drawing board. Mayor Adams said he was inspired by the response from an oppositional meeting that took place in May, though reporting from outlets such as THE CITY and Streetsblog NYC highlights the influence of lobbying from some of his closest advisors, including a noted foe of congestion pricing and bike lanes, Ingrid Lewis-Martin.

Earlier this month, the DOT released its revamped plan, which will likely be implemented later this year.

