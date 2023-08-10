This weekend in Greenpoint promises an exhilarating mix of sips, laughs, and artistry. Kick-off on Friday with a Kölsch beer immersion, then uproarious improv comedy or an electrifying cultural fest under the ‘K’ Bridge on Saturday. Sunday beckons with a sophisticated Soba & Sake pairing and a transformative floral workshop with renowned artist Eriko Nagata. Whether it’s gastronomy, laughter, dance, or craft that tickles your fancy, Greenpoint is the place to be this weekend. Read on for all the intel.

(And as always, don’t miss our Open Air Fair at 2 Noble Street, both Saturday and Sunday)

Friday, August 11

Beer Fans Unite for the Ultimate Kölsch Weekend

Dive into a refreshing beer experience at the Kölsch Weekend hosted by Tørst at its prime location, 615 Manhattan Avenue. Indulge in an uninterrupted flow of Kölsch-style ales, either with the contemporary Farina flavor from Halfway Crooks or, later on, the timeless Reissdorf Kölsch. Choose from nine different seating times across the weekend and enjoy this German-inspired delight at community tables in Tørst’s intimate backroom.

Tickets are recommended, but walk-ins are also welcome. Grab yours for $29 here.

Saturday, August 12

Get Ready For Live Improv Comedy at The Spare Room

Brace yourself for gut-busting laughs at The Spare Room (200 North 14th Street) from 6 to 8 PM. “Hey, Look At Us. Who Would’ve Thought? Not Me!” brings together Greenpoint’s finest improvisers, who’ll dish out long-form improv steered by audience cues. Expect a rollercoaster of humor with the comedic genius of talents like Callan Shattuck, Robin Kolly, and many more, backed by a side-splitting ensemble including Gleb Posobin and Diana Aydin. It’s a comedy night you won’t want to miss, hosted by Ben Rameaka.

v

Doors open at 6 PM; the laughter commences at 6:15 PM. Tickets are $12 here.

Hit Up SonicJunXion Under the ‘K’ Bridge

Immerse yourself in a cultural mosaic at SonicJunXion, set under the architectural marvel of the ‘K’ Bridge from 3:30 PM on August 12 through to the early hours of August 13. This distinctive festival, presented by Sonic Jungle and JunXion, transforms Brooklyn’s under-bridge space into a global stage. Revel in eclectic sounds from electronic giants like the Art Department, Atish, Gorje Hewek, and more, alongside live performances ranging from Flamenco and Mariachi to Sufi Whirling. Visuals come alive with ballet, burlesque, fire dancers, and other captivating art forms. And for those seeking serenity amid the vibrancy, there’s a wellness corner offering everything from cacao ceremonies to tarot readings.

Tickets are $45 here.

Sunday, August 13

Indulge in a Soba & Sake Pairing at The Parlor Collective

Dive into the harmonious world of Soba & Sake at The Parlor Collective on 64 Meserole Avenue. This pairing, curated by RiRi’s POP-UP and presented by @towarisoba and @binbinsake, offers a taste of the forthcoming Uzuki soba, an Omakase Soba Restaurant set to open in Greenpoint. From 5 PM to 8 PM, attendees can savor gluten-free Yakuza Curry Soba & Ume Soba, perfectly complemented by an exquisite variety of natural sake and traditional honkaku shochu. This unique gastronomic experience is part of a broader event supporting local artisans, with a lineup that includes @umedrumming, DJ KEVIN, and a range of vendors showcasing original goods.

Tickets are $82 HERE.

Get Inspired with a Floral Workshop at CIBONE

Dive into the ethereal world of dried floral artistry at CIBONE (50 Norman Avenue) from 3 to 4:30 PM with the esteemed Japanese Floral Artist Eriko Nagata, founder of Erin Design INTL. This immersive workshop will allow participants to craft unique floral masterpieces guided by Eriko’s expertise, which merges Ikebana and contemporary design. Revered by the fashion and art world elite, having collaborated with brands like Dior and institutions like the Guggenheim, Eriko champions sustainability, transforming leftover blooms into “living art.” Attendees will leave with a personalized creation, an everlasting keepsake of nature’s preserved beauty.

All materials are provided, and spots are limited, so early reservations are advised. Follow her on Instagram at @erindesign_eriko. Tickets are $140 here.