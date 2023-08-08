An award-winning gelato shop has opened in Williamsburg. Chillato (342 Leonard St.) is a small chain with one location in Queens and now a second outpost in Brooklyn.

In April, Chillato announced that it would be expanding, and on July 30, they posted an announcement showing off the new Williamsburg location.

The expansion announcement also highlighted Chillato’s recent win for 2023’s “best ice cream in Queens” by Best of the Boro. The small shop won the same award in 2022, so it looks like North Brooklyn is in for a treat.

Chillato’s website states that “each batch of gelato is freshly made with recipes that are lovingly crafted by two families with a passion for delicious gelato.” Co-founder Maria told Greenpointers that the gelato is made fresh in small batches at the Queens flagship.

Gelato flavors at Chillato. Photo: Chillato’s Instagram

Chillato has a strong list of both classic and unique flavors including black sesame, vanilla-miso, raspberry cheesecake, lavender honey, coconut, coffee, s’mores, and mint chocolate chip, plus Italian favorites like Ferrero Rocher, lemon cookie, nocciola, pistachio, stracciatella, and tiramisu.

The shop also sells an assortment of dairy-free sorbets in flavors like guava, red orange, raspberry lychee, passionfruit, pink grapefruit, lemon, and mango.

Chillato also has a rotating menu of new specials each week. The last post announcing specials included summery flavors like piña colada and basil.

The Williamsburg shop location offers 12 flavors at a time, so “regulars will be treated to new flavors every week,” Maria said.

Chillato’s menu also includes cakes and pies in a variety of shapes and flavors. There’s a raspberry gelato cheesecake, a Kit Kat cake, and a chocolate cake with an ice cream cone on top.

Chillato also offers packages for events like birthday parties and school trips. Party package options include a variety of themes, ages and sizes. One example is the “Chef for a Day” package where kids ten and older can learn to make gelato. A similar package is offered to schools and includes an educational discussion and activity on the history and characteristics of gelato and other frozen desserts. Chillato notes that specific lessons and goals can be planned with the teacher prior to trip.

Chillato is open Tuesday to Thursday 2 p.m. – 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 2 p.m. – 10 p.m., and Sunday 2 p.m. – 9 p.m.