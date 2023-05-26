Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Get out there, and enjoy that long weekend! And no better place for it than at the second weekend of our Open Air Fair, with soul food and swing dancing on the docket this round. Need more weekend ideas? Waterfront mini-golf is back for another season, or just check out the roundup here.

Our latest Community Cookbook recipe, a Scallion Bagel Pie courtesy of Stacey Mei Yan Fong’s new cookbook, is perfect for any big gatherings you might be attending this weekend.

Mitica recently opened in the space that formerly housed Anella. Brooklyn Winery has launched weekly tours and tastings. The acclaimed Thai restaurant Kru is running a weekend pop-up series this summer.

Local artist Maggie Antalek spoke to Greenpointers about her colorful approach to her art. And speaking of, we’re bringing back our beloved Greenpoint Open Studios from June 10-11 — get your sneak peek for everything to expect.

Neighbors say that Kaskade restaurant on Greenpoint Avenue keeps them up at night with constant partying. Other people who know a thing or two about being up all night? New parents, which is why local mom (and sleep specialist!) Ella Grace Hanover is here to help get your baby through the night.

This week offered locals a way to get caught up on environmental issues in our community, like picking up trash and finding out how to get your landlord to approve testing in your building’s basement.

In and around North Brooklyn

Greenpoint has been a hotbed of union activity over the past few weeks, so read up on how the battle to unionize unfolded at the formerly Greenpoint-based company Kickstarter.

Gothamist wrote about Sparrow Funeral Home.