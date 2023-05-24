Greenpointers showed up this past weekend at our inaugural Open Air Fair and we can’t thank you enough from the bottom of our soggy hearts for the support and love we felt throughout both days. Rain did not pour on our parade Saturday because despite it pouring ALL DAY our community still showed up and our amazing vendors powered through with Spring shower cheer and sun in their hearts. On Sunday over 3k visitors came to hang out under the Greenpoint sun, shopped, enjoyed food and drinks along the scenic Brooklyn waterfront with epic views of NYC.

Over 3k visitors showed up to our market this past Sunday

We’re doing it again THIS WEEKEND May 27 & 28 for a Memorial Day Cook Out and Dancing!

Join us on the beautiful Greenpoint Waterfront at 2 Noble St from 11AM-6PM to eat to your hearts desire then dance it all off before shopping from some of the best of Brooklyn’s makers, artisans, and small business.

On Sunday (May 28th), we’ve teamed up with Brooklyn Swings to bring you some vintage jazz age style fun! FREE dance lessons! Come learn a Lindy Hop move and dance to live performances by Evan Hamaguchi & Friends. With roots in the Harlem Renaissance, it’s not a swing dance event with some good old fashion Soul Food so we are so excited to have Harlem Seafood Soul dishing up some southern faves like creamy shrimp and grits, friend mac & cheese, and seafood po’ boys!

VF Design at our market this past weekend

It’s a long weekend and if you’re like us and staying local, you won’t want to miss our Memorial Day weekend cook out! In addition to Harlem Seafood Soul, Island Spice Grill and King Jerk are bringing Caribbean flavors to top off your staycation. Expect traditional jerk spiced chicken plus some creative takes on oxtail and beef patties from authentic Jamaican kitchens.

Pay-what-you-wish Korean BBQ by Jubilee Marketplace raised funds for the Asian American Federation

Williamsburg’s Glizzy’s has hot dog flavors for every palate. Choose from a variety of hot dog combinations like the “N.Y. Classic” that includes onions in red sauce, sauerkraut, and spicy brown mustard or “Houston, We Have A Problem” with smoked brisket chili, chopped and fried onions, and a cheddar cheese sauce.

The line for Korean BBQ by Jubilee Marketplace

What’s a Greenpoint event without some Polish flare? Stanley’s Pierogis will be representing “Little Poland” with – you guessed it – Pierogis!

To add to this multicultural extravaganza, it’s still Asian American heritage month and new Korean language school K-Talk will be on site to teach you how to write your name in Korean.

Brooklyn Dermatology gave away sunscreen by La Roche Posay

As always, there will be plenty of engaging art activities to keep our creative juices alive. Estrella Munoz will be back and invites the community to come create an interactive Chalk Walk. New York cartoonist Hilary Campbell will be drawing custom portraits and Art 101 will be on site for everything you need to create your own pour painting!

You can make your own pour painting with Art 101

Bring your whole crew! The kids zone will be full of rideable cars, oversized toys, and mini golf.

Become a Vendor!

We’re doing this every weekend until September 24th and are looking for the most talented makers, food purveyors, artists, and designers to join us! Just sign up here!

See you soon, Greenpointers!