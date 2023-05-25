Friday, May 26

Head to a Secret Music Event with SoFar Sounds in Greenpoint

There’s a secret and intimate SoFar Sounds music show in Greenpoint on Friday, May 26, at 7:30 PM. This unique event will be held near the Greenpoint G train stop (the address will be revealed 36 hours beforehand) and promises up to three hours of captivating performances. Be prepared for an evening of exceptional talent from diverse musical genres, with the occasional surprise of spoken word, comedy, or dance. While there’s usually some seating there, sometimes floor seating is more readily available, so bring cushions for added comfort. Drinks are available, so there’s no BYO alcohol or food. It’s a great date night idea and a unique opportunity to uncover your next favorite artist! Tickets are $28 HERE.

Chill at an Outdoor Screening of Super Mario Bros.

Head over to East Williamsburg for movie night as Brooklyn Greens, a local golf course, host their Screens on the Greens event with the highly anticipated Super Mario Bros. movie. This event is free with RSVP, so arrive early to maximize your night by getting some swings in from 8 PM. Then, at 9 PM, grab your popcorn and find a cozy spot as they begin screening the beloved Super Mario Bros. movie. Transport yourself to the Mushroom Kingdom and relive the thrilling adventures of Mario and Luigi, all while surrounded by the lush greens of this outdoor venue. RSVP for free HERE.

Saturday, May 27

Join a Public Paddle on Newtown Creek with North Brooklyn Community Boathouse

Experience an exciting day of paddling with the North Brooklyn Community Boathouse from 1-4 PM on Saturday. Held at Manhattan Avenue Street End Park on Newtown Creek, you’ll explore the city’s waterways while bonding with friends and neighbors. Trained NBBC guides will lead trips on Newtown Creek and towards the East River, offering a unique view of Manhattan. Participants gain a fresh perspective of the city using 29′ canoes provided by the Greenpoint Community Environmental Fund. This free event welcomes everyone and offers an opportunity to learn about Greenpoint’s history, environmental challenges, and successes. Arrive early for better chances of paddling, and enjoy beverages and snacks. For more information, visit their website HERE.

Swing By a Family-Friendly Outdoor Carnival at the New BK Backyard Bar

On Saturday, head to BK Backyard Bar, Fox Hospitality Group’s newest venture in Williamsburg. Formerly known as TailGate Outdoor Sports Bar, this expansive 24,000 sq. ft. adult playground is dedicated to fostering a sense of community, entertainment, and inclusivity. Join the celebration this weekend at The BK Backyard Bar Carnival—an event designed for families, music enthusiasts, bar regulars, and newcomers eager to embrace this exciting new chapter. This family-friendly event will feature various thrilling games, including balloon darts, ring toss, milk bottle toss, spray away, and bean bag toss, all set in the reimagined space. Check out their website for other Memorial Day weekend events.

Sunday, May 28

Hit Up the Holiday Weekend Block Party at Dolly’s on Kent

Kick off the summer in style at Dolly’s Swing and Dive on Kent Avenue with a sensational Memorial Day Weekend Block Party on Sunday from 2 to 10 PM. Chill on their patio and listen to live music, indulge in delicious food, including smash burgers and lobster rolls, try refreshing treats like snow cones and fresh coconuts, and sip on an array of ice-cold cocktails and beers. The tunes will be spinning all day thanks to the talented @mistercamrun at the event, and they’ll also launch exclusive Fun Summer limited merch. Join Dolly’s for a day of celebration and fun sponsored by Ilegal Mezcal and Red Bull. Reserve a free spot HERE.

A Cannabis-Enhanced Feel Good X High Yoga Class in McCarren Park

Get ready to elevate your yoga practice with Feel Good and High Yoga NYC in a rejuvenating outdoor experience at McCarren Park. This Sunday, they’re hosting a cannabis-enhanced Hatha yoga class to set the perfect tone for your day. Led by the certified instructor Emily, of High Yoga, this class welcomes all experience levels. You’ll enhance your strength, flexibility, and balance while connecting with your inner self through movements, breathing exercises, and mindfulness techniques. The serene park setting is a beautiful backdrop, and mats will be provided, though you’re welcome to bring your own. Meet at the Union Ave and Bayard St. entrance for a soul-nourishing yoga session from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM. Tickets are $28 HERE.