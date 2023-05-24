After a temporary hiatus brought on by Covid, Greenpoint Open Studios is only two weeks (and some change) away.

Celebrate the rich artistry of the neighborhood on June 10 and 11 from 12 to 6 p.m. with self-guided tours of local studios featuring art from over 150 artists across various mediums, from ceramics and textiles to literature and tattoos and beyond. Visitors can pick up free GOS Guides with a QR code map and event schedule at information hubs throughout North Brooklyn.

The weekend will start with a free launch party at Greenpoint Beer and Ale on June 9 from 6 to 9 p.m. featuring a group exhibition from Greenpoint Art Circle (Eye-Opening: Refreshing New Visions — a collection of pieces offering innovative ways of seeing) and culminate with a wrap party at ELM Foundation | The Boiler on June 11 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. with music and drinks.

Greenpoint Open Studios is a grassroots organization aiming to provide a free and open platform for local arts that builds, sustains, and supports our thriving creative community with support from volunteers and sponsors like Greenpoint Beer and Ale Co., Oak & Iron, The Yard Greenpoint, The Mallard Drake, ELM Foundation, The Boiler, and Greenpoint Art Circle.

Are you looking to have your art featured? Sign ups are still being accepted through June 5! More information is available here.

