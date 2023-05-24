Starting this Saturday, May 27, Williamsburg’s Kru (190 North 14th St.), known for its inventive interpretations of traditional Thai cuisine, is hosting a uniquely-named weekend lunch pop-up.

Dubbed “Pad Thai Bowling Weekend Lunch Pop-Ups,” Kru will be serving a single dish of Thai comfort food at the restaurant on Saturdays and Sunday noon – 3 p.m.

The interior of Kru. Photo: Teddy Wolff

The pop-up and its name are inspired by Thai street food. Kru’s team explained that in Thailand, street food businesses are often named after the type of food offered, where are they are located, or popular places they are near.

The team at Kru decided to name their pop-up after the local bowling alleys, The Gutter and Brooklyn Bowl, both located a few blocks from Kru, and the first comfort dish they are offering, Pad Thai.

Chef Ohm picked Pad Thai as the first dish for this pop-up series because he reminded him of his childhood, Kru told Greenpointers. Chef Ohm also added Pad Thai glass noddles as an opening menu option because it’s his mom’s favorite.

Co-owners of KRU, husband and wife team, Chef Ohm Suansilphong and Kiki Supap. Photo: Teddy Wolff

Kru’s weekend pop-up menu includes both a vegan and regular version of Pad Thai for $18 and a Pad Thai with shrimp for $22. All options come with the choice of thin noodles or glass noodles. Kru’s regular menu will not be available during the pop-up.

Shrimp Pad Thai on Kru’s weekend pop-up menu. Photo: Kru

Kru’s team said they will be starting with Pad Thai for the months of May and June and will then rotate to other single-meal dishes through the end of August. Kru told Greenpointers that they may keep Pad Thai on the menu, and add another dish like Drunken Noodles or Crab Fried Rice in July and August.

There are currently reservations for the pop-up through Sunday, June 4 on Resy.