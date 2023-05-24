Running appears to be very en vogue in the neighborhood these days (if the massive half marathon that started in McCarren Park about a month ago didn’t already tip you off), so why not give it a shot while also helping to clean up the seemingly endless litter on our sidewalks?

That’s where Adidas comes in — starting this week on Thursday, May 25 from 6 to 8 p.m., they’re partnering with The Hoxton (97 Wythe Ave) on a monthly summer running series dedicated to “plogging.”

What is plogging, you ask? Its origins are Swedish and the word itself is a hybrid of “plocka upp” (to pick up in the aforementioned language) and “jogging” — much easier to put together than IKEA furniture. It reportedly started as an organized activity in Sweden in 2016 and has been sweeping the globe ever since, with hundreds of thousands lacing up their running shoes and arming themselves with a garbage bag and gloves before setting out for some mileage.

And, as anyone who’s walked around the neighborhood lately can attest to, we could certainly use it. The event is free to attend and will both start and end at The Hoxton, and mingling and non-alcoholic beverages will be provided. Runners of all speeds and abilities are welcome, and Adidas running coaches will be keeping the pace and leading the route.

Click here for more information, including future date announcements.

