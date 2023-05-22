It’s not a myth! The new Mexican restaurant from the team behind Queens-based Mariscos El Submarino finally opened in Greenpoint last week.

The team at Mariscos El Submarino originally told Greenpointers that they planned to open their new location, Mitica (222 Franklin St.), at the end of March, but were delayed due to issues with the liquor license.

Mitica opened in the space that used to be home to local favorite Anella, which closed permanently in October 2022 after serving the Greenpoint community for 13 years.

Mitica is a sit-down Mexican cantina “focused on Mexican traditional dishes,” differing from Mariscos El Submarino, a fast-casual seafood spot known for its aguachile, which was highlighted on The New York Times’ list of “Top 10 New York Dishes of 2021.”

Eater reported that a version of the aguachile is on the menu at Mitica with similar pricing but in a smaller format, calling it “Mexican flavors in Greenpoint portions.”

Eater also wrote that Mitica’s menu contains tomahawk steaks, pork shank with mashed potatoes, and duck breast risotto, describing it as “something of a Mexican steakhouse.” Greenpointers reached out to Mitica to learn more about the menu, but has not heard back yet.

We were unable to find a website for Mitica, and the restaurant’s Instagram account is somewhat mysterious, with a description that reads, “You’ve heard a lot of stories, but never anything like this. Mitica, meanings and myths around food. Walk in as a person and leave like a legend.”

The restaurant’s name translates to mythical, derived from the root mito or myth. Perhaps, the new local spot is hinting at certain myths around Mexican cuisine, aiming to show diners that duck breast risotto can commingle on a menu with aguachile.

Mitica is open Wednesday to Monday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. with reservations available on Resy.