Brooklyn resident Stacey Mei Yan Fong, who works at Greenpoint’s Big Night (154 Franklin St.), recently wrote her first cookbook, which reads as “an immigrant’s love letter to the United States through pie.” The book titled 50 Pies, 50 States, comes out June 13.

You can get a signed copy of Stacey’s cookbook at WORD Bookstore (126 Franklin St.) if you preorder from there, plus, Stacey is going on a book tour next month, hitting local spots like TALEA, McNally Jackson, and of course Big Night.

50 Pies, 50 States predictably includes one pie for each state, however, bonus pies were added to the cookbook’s beginning, inspired by places Stacey has lived.

“Before we start our road trip through the fifty states, let’s get to know each other…. I am going to start with pies for the places that tell you the story of where I was born, where I grew up, and how I eventually made my way over to this country I have chosen to call home,” wrote Stacey.

After cycling through Singapore, Indonesia, and Hong Kong, Stacey leads readers to the U.S. and Brooklyn. The pie inspired by our borough is a savory one, made with lox, onion, thinly sliced lemon, and a poppy seed crust, named the Scallion Bagel Pie.

Lucky Greenpointers readers have the opportunity to test out the Scallion Bagel Pie recipe before the cookbook hits shelves. See the recipe for the Scallion Bagel Pie below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Stacey Mei Yan Fong’s Scallion Bagel Pie

Ingredients for Poppy Seed All-Butter Crust

1 1/4 cups of unbleached all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon of kosher salt

1 1/2 teaspoons of granulated sugar

1/2 cup (or 1 stick) of cold unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1/2 cup of cold water

2 tablespoons of cider vinegar

1/2 cup of ice

1 tablespoon of poppy seeds

For egg glaze:

1 large egg white

1 teaspoon of water

For egg wash:

1 large egg

1 large yolk

2 tablespoons of milk or water

Ingredients for Filling

6 large eggs

3/4 cup of heavy cream

6 ounces (or 3/4 cup) of cream cheese, softened

2 teaspoons of kosher salt

3/4 teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper

8 whole scallions, thinly sliced, both greens and whites

Ingredients for Topping

10 ounces smoked salmon

1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced

1 medium lemon, thinly sliced

Freshly ground black pepper

Directions for Crust

Stir flour, salt, sugar and poppy seeds together in a large bowl with a flat bottom. Add butter pieces on top of dry ingredients. Using your fingers, toss the butter in the dry mixture so that each cube is coated. Use a pastry blender or your fingers to cut or rub the butter into the mixture until it is in pieces a bit larger than peas (a few larger pieces are OK, but be careful not to over-blend). You want to be able to have big butter chunks in the crust. It helps to create a flaky effect, as well as adding delicious buttery hints of flavor. In a separate large measuring cup or small bowl, combine the water, cider vinegar, and ice. Sprinkle 2 tablespoons of the water mixture over the flour mixture. (Do not add the ice, which is just there to keep water cold.) Using your hands, in a circular motion, bring the mixture together until all of the liquid is incorporated. Continue adding the water mixture, 1-2 tablespoons at a time. Carefully mix until the dough comes together in a ball, with some dry bits remaining. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead gently until it comes into one mass. (You don’t want to overwork it.) Shape the dough into a flat disc, wrap in plastic and refrigerate for at least 1 hour, preferably overnight. (Wrapped tightly, the dough can be refrigerated for 3 days or frozen for 3 months. Thaw frozen dough overnight in refrigerator.) Remove from refrigerator, roll out crust, fit into a greased 10-inch pie pan, and crimp (make scallop edges on crust with fingers or forks). Put crust in freezer for 10 minutes (or until frozen solid). Remove from freezer and use a fork to prick all over the bottom and sides to eliminate air bubbles. (Store in freezer until ready to use.) Position an oven rack in center position, place a rimmed baking sheet on the lowest rack and preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Take crust from freezer and line it tightly with a piece of aluminum foil, making sure crimped edges are completely covered and there are no gaps between the foil and crust. Pour pie weights into the crust, filling it to the top. Place the pan on the preheated baking sheet and bake for 20 minutes, until crimped edges are set but not browned. Mix 1 large egg white with water. (Glaze acts as a seal between the crust and the liquid filling and moisture proofs the crust that is exposed to the filling, filling the soggy bottom.) Remove pan and baking sheet from oven, lift out foil and pie weights, and let crust cool for a minute. Use a pastry brush to coat the entire crust with a thin layer of egg white glaze to moisture proof the crust. Blend egg wash ingredients with an immersion blender or whisk with a fork until smooth. Using a pastry brush, brush the crimps with the egg wash to give the crimps a golden brown. Return the crust to the oven and bake for an additional 10 minutes. Cool completely before filling.

Directions for Filling, Baking, and Topping