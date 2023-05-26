Golf itself can be a little boring (sorry, Dad) but shrink it down and add some wacky art installations? Now that has the makings of a good time!

Putting Green, a mini golf pop-up, returns for another season on the Williamsburg waterfront, starting today, May 26. But it’s not all fun and games, as the pop-up promotes awareness about climate change. If things keep going the way they are, that Williamsburg waterfront will look very different sooner than expected.

Each hole is designed by a different community partner. “The designs focus on a broad range of climate change themes including green and blue infrastructure, animal habitat, energy, and emissions,” the website states. “The course encourages players to explore their own role in understanding and solving our climate crisis.”

Golf courses are notorious environmental hazards, due to the large amount of water and chemicals needed to maintain that shade of green, so the Putting Greens team counteracts this with some of the course’s design features, as “the course’s turf was created with sustainably sourced and biobased materials from SYNlawn.”

Last year, the course was the setting for Jennifer Lawrence’s 73 Questions interview with Vogue, so go forth with the knowledge that you too could be holding her very same golf club.

v

Putting Green will be open from Monday through Friday, 3 – 8 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Tickets, which cost $10 for adults and $2 for kids/seniors, are available on a first-come, first-served basis.