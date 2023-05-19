Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Welcome to the weekend! And not just any weekend — it’s the inaugural weekend of our long-awaited Greenpointers Open Air Fair. Swing by 2 Noble Street, rain or shine, for the best Brooklyn makers and small businesses. Where should you go once you’ve finished shopping? Our weekend roundup offers more ideas.

At the fair, Jubilee Marketplace will be grilling up a storm, and they kindly shared a recipe for Korean kalbi for our Community Cookbook series. Chiko chef Xiaowei Zheng spoke to Greenpointers for our Behind the Toque series.

Peter Pan Donuts and Ensenada teamed up for a new, guava-filled donut. The UFC Fit Gym suddenly shut down. Radio Bakery is now open, with lines out the door, and Taiwanese restaurant Mama Lee will open in Williamsburg soon.

Greenpoint is now home to its third Awoke Vintage location. We profiled artist Mikayla Sherfy ahead of her show at Brouwerij Lane.

v

The man who fatally hit beloved teacher Matthew Jensen with his car was sentenced to six months in prison.

The migrant crisis made its way to our neighborhood. While the mayor’s office ended up reversing its decision to house migrants at local schools, the program’s future is up in the air. Find out how you can donate to help the new arrivals.

In and around North Brooklyn

Apparently, there’s a new fight club in Greenpoint (sorry for talking about it).

The owners of 99 Russell Street are suing the NYPD for prohibiting access to the apartment of a deceased tenant.