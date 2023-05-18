Get ready for a weekend full of sun, fun, and an exciting lineup of events right here in the neighborhood. Whether you’re seeking spiritual realignment, celebrating Pride in a safe community space, or upgrading your kitchen with new serveware, there are plenty of pop-ups and events to satisfy your needs. From bake sales supporting our local neighbors to soothing sound baths under the new moon and even a welcoming and inclusive sexual and reproductive health pop-up, Greenpoint and Williamsburg have it all happening this weekend. Read on for the diverse array of activities in our vibrant community waiting for you.

Friday, May 19

Taurus New Moon Sound Bath with Healer Pardis Partow

Tap into the transformative power of the Taurus New Moon on May 19 and discover your inner wisdom with healer Pardis Partow. Visit Grand Street Healing Project in Brooklyn for a deep meditative journey to help you set intentions for grounding, abundance, and stability in the upcoming lunar cycle. Through guided imagery and healing vibrations, unlock your intuition, embrace inner knowledge, and connect with divine love. Nurture creativity, find inner peace, and gain clarity and healing. Don’t forget to bring comfortable clothing, a journal, water, and your cherished crystals. Tickets are $44 HERE.

Experience the Family-Friendly Thrilling STREB EXTREME ACTION Performance

Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping experience at STREB EXTREME ACTION’s home season performances this Friday evening at 51 North 1st Street. Brace yourself for a jaw-dropping display of Action Heroes, Events, and Machines as we celebrate the remarkable Elizabeth Streb‘s lifelong dedication to pushing boundaries. This high-energy show is perfect for everyone, from families to thrill-seekers. Prepare to be amazed by the jaw-dropping skills and mesmerizing performances of the STREB EXTREME ACTION company. Tickets are available for $25 to $50 HERE.

Saturday, May 20

Find Exquisite Ceramics at the East Fork Pottery Pop-Up

Discover the magic of Ashville, North Carolina’s East Fork pottery, at their highly-anticipated pop-up event. From May 20-28, head to The New Work Project at 97 N 10th Street to explore an extensive selection of stunning ceramics, including a brand-new collection in collaboration with Momofuku. This limited-time opportunity also offers the chance to shop for discounted “seconds” at 30% off retail prices. With their dedicated following and renowned craftsmanship, East Fork’s presence in New York City will surely delight ceramics enthusiasts eager to add their favorite pieces and glazes to their collections. Find out more via their IG @eastforkpottery.

Momotaro Apoteca’s Pre-Pride Pop-Up Shoppable Event at Ilegal Mezcal HQ

Get ready to kick off Pride season in style with Momotaro Apoteca’s Pre-Pride Pop-Up at Ilegal Mezcal HQ on Greenpoint Avenue. Join them on Saturday for an incredible shoppable pop-up event and explore a curated selection of products and merchandise focusing on important themes such as sex education, responsible consumption, and building stronger friendships and community connections. And don’t miss the closing party on Sunday, from 1-5 PM, where you can indulge in flash tattoos and browse an array of Momotaro products and merch.

Sunday, May 21

Delicious Treats for a Cause: Bake Sale Supporting Greenpoint Community Kitchen

Indulge in delicious treats for a great cause at the Bake Sale hosted by Held Space in Greenpoint. On Sunday, from 12-2 PM, join the community in supporting the Greenpoint Community Kitchen, which serves nutritious meals to those facing food insecurity. Swing by Held Space at 61 Greenpoint Avenue, Suite 309, to purchase delectable baked goods generously provided by local restaurants such as Edy’s Grocer, Panzon, and more. Satisfy your sweet tooth while making a difference in the lives of your neighbors in need.

Join Four Day Weekend for a Curated Fashion and Community Event

Discover an exciting weekend of sustainable fashion and community at Four Day Weekend. This unique collective of secondhand and vintage enthusiasts is dedicated to promoting the circular economy through curated shopping experiences. Explore a diverse selection of clothing and homewares sourced by talented professionals, including interior designers, stylists, dancers, models, writers, and event planners. Find vintage treasures and contemporary pieces in various sizes, with shoes ranging from 7 to 11W. Don’t miss the thoughtfully curated homewares collection by Selin Naz from Studio26. Enjoy complimentary drinks from their sponsor, Recess. Hosted by Piece Studio, located at 37 Greenpoint Ave, Suite 304. Stay connected on Instagram @fourdaywknds for the latest updates.