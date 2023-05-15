The UFC Fit Gym on Manhattan Avenue has suddenly shut down.

A sign on the door announced the permanent closure, though didn’t give a reason why. Memberships have been transferred to the nearby Crunch Fitness at 825 Manhattan Avenue, effective immediately.

A call to UFC Fit Gym led to a prerecorded message concerning the gym’s opening in January 2022.

A manager for Crunch Fitness confirmed to us that while Crunch purchased UFC Fit’s equipment and transferred memberships, it was not part of a wider company acquisition.

We will update the story if we learn more.

