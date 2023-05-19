Jubilee Marketplace (145 West St.) opened its flagship grocery store in Greenpoint earlier this year. The sparkling new addition to the neighborhood sells a large of amount of groceries with an emphasis on local vendors, like Greenpoint Fish & Lobster.

Another highlight at Jubilee is the abundant supply of Asian ingredients that are hard to find elsewhere in the neighborhood.

In honor of AAPI month, Jubilee has shared a recipe for L.A. Kalbi, or Korean-style barbecue short ribs, using a marinade that Jubilee will be selling at the Greenpointers Open Air Fair this weekend.

Check out the recipe for Jubilee’s L.A. Kalbi and marinade below, and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Jubilee’s L.A. Kalbi

Ingredients for Jubilee’s L.A. Kalbi, including Jubilee’s marinade

3 pounds of short rib, cut into pieces 1⁄2 inch thick

1 large bunch of green garlic

1 Asian pear, cored, peeled and cut into small pieces

1 green Granny Smith apple, cored, peeled and cut up into small pieces

4 stalks of the inner celery

1 can of Sapporo beer

1⁄4 cup of mirin

1 cup of soy sauce

1⁄2 of a white onion

1 small knob of ginger, peeled and cut thinly

6 cloves of garlic

1⁄4 cup of brown sugar

2 cups of water

4 tablespoons of sesame oil

Items needed to sear

Vegetable oil

A hot pan

Plate to transfer cooked ribs onto

Tongs

Ingredients for the final dish

4 cups of hot cooked rice

1 head of gem or bibb lettuce, washed and separated

5-10 perilla leaves

Kimchi

Your favorite sauce, optional (many use ssamjang dipping sauce)

Directions

1. Char the green garlic until it is fairly dark, but not ash. If you have a gas stove top, turn on the open flame and place the green garlic directly on the stove burners. When cooled, chop up the green garlic and set aside.

2. In a blender or food processor, combine the pear, apple, celery, ginger, garlic cloves, (not green garlic) and white onion until smooth.

3. In a large bowl, combine the blended puree with the soy sauce, sesame oil, brown sugar, mirin, Sapporo beer, water and charred green garlic. If you have time, store this mixture for 24 hours so the flavors open up more and marry together.

4. Add the short ribs to the mixture and let sit for 24 hours. If you have a home vacuum sealer, then you can cut this time down in half, or even to 6 hours if in a rush.

5. Remove meat from the marinade and set on a towel lined paper plate with another paper towel on top to dry.

6. Preheat your cast iron, grill or skillet until smoking (adds that nice charred street food style flavor).

7. Add the meat to the heated pan in batches to not overfill your pan and sacrifice the heat.

8. Cook the short ribs for about 4-5 minutes, turning frequently to evenly cook them.

9. Once cooked through, remove from pan and put on plate with rice, lettuce, perilla leaves, kimchi and ssamjang (or preferred sauce).